Hulk Hogan announces divorce from second wife as he confirms new relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Hulk Hogan announces divorce from second wife as he confirms new relationship

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 9.04am
Hulk Hogan (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Hulk Hogan (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Hulk Hogan has announced he has divorced his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and embarked on a new relationship.

The former WWE star, 68, confirmed he is dating a woman named Sky after pictures of the couple began to circulate online.

He confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, filed for divorce in October 2021 and it was finalised later last year, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The couple had been married for 11 years.

Hogan was married to first wife Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

The former couple share two children, Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31.

Hogan, who was the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, is famous around the world for his long-running WWE career.

He is also well known as a TV personality, playing himself in shows such as The Goldbergs and American Dad and appearing in films such as Mr Nanny, No Holds Barred and Rocky III.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]