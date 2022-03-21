Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan in ‘dream wedding’ in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan in ‘dream wedding’ in Mexico

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.57pm
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett (AFF/ Alamy/PA)
Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett (AFF/ Alamy/PA)

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has married his long-term partner Jaymes Vaughan in a beachside ceremony in Mexico.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a photo of them walking hand-in-hand down the aisle in matching tuxedos captioning the post Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan.

Wedding guests cheered them down the aisle at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel dressed in different shades of white to honour Bennett’s late mother.

Bennett told People Magazine: “It was honestly a dream wedding!

“We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life.

“If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

Vaughan added: “I got to marry my best friend!

“I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realised just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it.

“Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”

Friends and famous faces of the couple sent their congratulations including actor Taylor Lautner who wrote: “Congrats studs!”, while Queer Eye star Bobby Berk said: “Yay!! Congrats!!”

Singer and choreographer Todrick Hall said: “Congratu-freakin-lations!!!!!”, while TV star and designer Carson Kressley added: “So happy for you both !!!!!”

Bennett, who is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in 2004’s Mean Girls, got engaged to Vaughan in November 2020.

