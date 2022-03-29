Jada Pinkett Smith urges ‘healing’ after Will Smith apologises over Oscars slap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Jada Pinkett Smith urges ‘healing’ after Will Smith apologises over Oscars slap

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 29 2022, 4.53pm
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)
Jada Pinkett Smith has said it is time for “healing” after her husband Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock over slapping the comedian at the Oscars.

The actress, 50, shared a quote on Instagram as she broke her silence following Smith’s on stage altercation on Sunday night.

It said: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

 

It comes after her husband described his behaviour at the 94th Academy Awards as “unacceptable and inexcusable” and said he was embarrassed by his actions.

Smith said in a statement that Rock’s joke about his wife’s medical condition had caused him to react “emotionally”, but “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

He concluded his apology by saying: “I am a work in progress.”

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star, 53, has been condemned by the Academy as it launched a formal review into his altercation with Rock during the ceremony.

The annual awards show was thrown into chaos when Smith went onstage and slapped Rock in front of the star-studded audience, after the comic made a joke about his wife and her hair loss.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Smith walked up on stage and hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

Later, as he collected the award for best actor for his performance in King Richard, Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock, joking that he “looks like the crazy father”.

Oscars showrunner Will Packer later described the altercation as “a very painful moment for me”.

The incident prompted shock and later criticism from figures across the worlds of Hollywood and comedy.

During his Late Late Show on American channel CBS, James Corden used a sketch to quip that Smith “can’t take a joke”.

The Carpool Karaoke host told viewers: “Seriously though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response.

“I’ll say this, Will Smith can’t take a joke, Chris Rock can take a punch. A steel jaw. Unbelievable.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said no report had been filed after the incident.

Rock has not yet commented on the incident.

