Miss Potter star Lucy Boynton on the impact of being a child actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Miss Potter star Lucy Boynton on the impact of being a child actor

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 1.01pm
Lucy Boynton (Ian West/PA)
Lucy Boynton (Ian West/PA)

Lucy Boynton wants to rebel against her “inclination to obey” which she was taught and praised for as a child actor.

Boynton, who starred opposite Rami Malek in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, rose to fame aged 11 with a leading role in Miss Potter, alongside Renee Zellweger.

The 28-year-old actress, who recently starred in The Ipcress File with Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole, said obedience was “praised and valued” as a young actor, which she now finds “strange”.

Miss Potter World Premiere
Lucy Boynton and Oliver Jenkins attend the world premiere of Miss Potter in London (Joel Ryan/PA)

She told Josh Smith on his Reign podcast that therapy was the “turning point” which made her realise the “impact of acting at such a young age”.

“You realise that so much of being an actor when you’re a kid is about being obedient, and that is a really wild thing to have ingrained in you as a young girl, especially at the age of 11, which I think is a very, at least it was for me, sponge-like time when you are growing up into a more independent soul and coming into yourself.

“That’s the age where you start to really absorb the subconscious that forms you and to be taught that obedience is so praised and so valued.

“I’m now reflecting on what a strange thing that is to comprehend as a young woman.

“When I see that now and the inclination to obey rather than buck against a system, now I recognise it and I’m like, OK, I want to flip that. I want to do the opposite,” she said.

Boynton, who starred in Netflix series The Politician and the 2017 version of Murder On The Orient Express, added that in the last few years she has been  much more “tuned in” to her feelings.

“You start to tap into all of the things that you have absorbed into your subconscious and that becomes how you see yourself in the world and how you value yourself.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Then I started to really focus on, ‘how am I, how do I see myself?’

“As a teenager, you don’t realise how much of that shit you internalise and just take in your stride and I think now we’re getting better at identifying that mental health is something worth talking about,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier