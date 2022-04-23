Harry Styles and Lizzo duet on One Direction hit at Coachella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Harry Styles and Lizzo duet on One Direction hit at Coachella

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 11.23am Updated: April 23 2022, 1.59pm
Harry Styles sang What Makes You Beautiful (PA)
Harry Styles paid tribute to his One Direction past with help from his friend and special guest Lizzo, as he opened the second weekend of the Coachella festival.

The pop stars appeared on stage together during Styles’ headline set at the US festival on Friday, wearing matching fur coats, and drawing screams of excitement from adoring fans.

After performing Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, the pair treated fans to a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the hit song by Styles’ former boy band.

It comes after the singer introduced Canadian country music star Shania Twain to help with his set during the first weekend of the festival.

Styles delivered an electrifying performance on Friday, running laps of the main stage and blowing kisses to the crowds.

Dressed in a silver and red sequined waistcoat and trousers, he played favourites including Golden and Watermelon Sugar, as well as new material, performing Boyfriends for only the second time live.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Colorado Desert as Styles finished with Sign Of The Times, and told the audience it was a “privilege” to be playing the festival after two years of Covid-related delays.

“Life is about moments and this one I will not forget,” he said.

But Lizzo was not the only surprise appearance of the night on the Coachella bill.

Kendrick Lamar also delighted fans by joining his cousin and fellow rapper Baby Keem for a performance of Family Ties, before helping to close the set with a rendition of Vent.

It comes days after Lamar revealed his upcoming fifth studio album, titled Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13.

Festivalgoers at Coachella
Festivalgoers at Coachella (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Several other British acts also performed on the second Friday of the world-famous music festival in Southern California, including rapper Slowthai and Bristol-based rockers Idles.

Idles guitarist Mark Bowen told the PA news agency it was a “blessing” to be playing at Coachella and that the band enjoyed the challenge of being “underdogs” at the festival.

Saturday will see Oscar-winning pop sensation Billie Eilish headline the main stage again.

Electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia are due to collaborate with The Weeknd on Sunday, after US rapper Kanye West dropped out of the slot.

The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival takes place in the southern Californian city of Indio, about 127 miles east of Los Angeles.

