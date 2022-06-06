Tom Blyth tries not to think about large roles to avoid ‘getting in my head’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Blyth tries not to think about large roles to avoid ‘getting in my head’

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 7.30am
Tom Blyth (Alamy/PA)
Tom Blyth (Alamy/PA)

Tom Blyth says he tries not to think about the scale of larger roles for fear of “getting in my head about them”, but says he is honoured to be “trusted” with parts in major movie franchises.

The actor, who is due to star alongside Rachel Zegler in new Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes prequel, said the film is a “very palpable, important movie”.

It came as a new teaser trailer for the film was released by producer Lionsgate on Sunday.

Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel and Blyth will portray a young Coriolanus Snow.

The story is set many years before the events of the existing films, when Snow, who goes on to become the tyrannical president of Panem, is still a teenager.

“I have to try and not think about them as enormous, otherwise I get in my head about them, but I feel very honoured to be trusted with these incredible roles,” Blyth told the PA news agency, speaking at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Rachel Zegler will star alongside Tom Blyth in new Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes prequel (Ian West/PA)

“I grew up loving westerns as a child, it’s kind of one of the reasons I wanted to be an actor, and then likewise with the Hunger Games.

“My family used to adore those films and so to now be a part of this prequel world is an honour and I also think it’s a very palpable, important movie.

“I think it’s an entertainment movie but it’s also got very tangible real world values so I’m excited to bring it to the audience.”

– The film will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 17 2023.

