Tom Blyth tries not to think about large roles to avoid ‘getting in my head’

Tom Blyth says he tries not to think about the scale of larger roles for fear of “getting in my head about them”, but says he is honoured to be “trusted” with parts in major movie franchises.

The actor, who is due to star alongside Rachel Zegler in new Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes prequel, said the film is a “very palpable, important movie”.

It came as a new teaser trailer for the film was released by producer Lionsgate on Sunday.

Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel and Blyth will portray a young Coriolanus Snow.

The story is set many years before the events of the existing films, when Snow, who goes on to become the tyrannical president of Panem, is still a teenager.

“I have to try and not think about them as enormous, otherwise I get in my head about them, but I feel very honoured to be trusted with these incredible roles,” Blyth told the PA news agency, speaking at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Rachel Zegler will star alongside Tom Blyth in new Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes prequel (Ian West/PA)

“I grew up loving westerns as a child, it’s kind of one of the reasons I wanted to be an actor, and then likewise with the Hunger Games.

“My family used to adore those films and so to now be a part of this prequel world is an honour and I also think it’s a very palpable, important movie.

“I think it’s an entertainment movie but it’s also got very tangible real world values so I’m excited to bring it to the audience.”

– The film will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 17 2023.