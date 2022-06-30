Beyonce shares striking image of herself ahead of Renaissance album release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce shares striking image of herself ahead of Renaissance album release

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 6.27pm
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce has shared a striking image of herself almost entirely naked while seated on a horse in the lead-up to the release of her upcoming album Renaissance.

The image, which is reportedly the cover art for her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, sees the pop superstar adorned with only silver jewellery which is wrapped around her body while astride the luminescent animal.

The 40-year-old singer previously announced her new album will be released next month, with the first single, titled Break My Soul, debuting last week.

Beyonce shared the image on social media on Thursday alongside a caption which provided further insight into her thought process behind the album.

She wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

The singer noted that it had been “a beautiful journey of exploration”.

Beyonce added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Across her successful music career, Beyonce has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

She and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 Beyonce gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Following the album news, Beyonce was also revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

The first part of her music project is due to be released on July 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier