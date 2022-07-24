Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 3.36am Updated: July 24 2022, 7.17am
Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the “Black Adam” portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the “Black Adam” portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dwayne Johnson was surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke as he made an epic entrance to the Comic-Con stage.

The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention.

Addressing fans at the famous Hall H he warned them that the superhero universe would “never be the same again”.

2022 Comic Con – Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel
The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Blue sparks flew in the darkness as special lanyards given to attendees flashed blue ahead of the second panel on the third day of the world famous convention.

“Hall H you have been warned the DC universe will never be the same again,” he declared.

Fans were treated to an extended look at the film with explosive footage showing Johnson deflecting bullets and smashing helicopters into each other.

“I heard Black Adam was here, that was some cool shit,” Johnson joked as he returned to the stage alongside his fellow cast members Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Johnson told fans that fellow cast-member Pierce Brosnan sent his love, but was unable to attend the convention.

“The journey for Black Adam has been long and filled with passion, with commitment and grit. It’s been easily 10 years,” he said.

“The journey has been an incredible one.

“To be here to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was handing out candy, it’s a dream come true.”

Collet-Serra admitted that he was “shy” and that the panel was his “worst nightmare”.

The film is scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

