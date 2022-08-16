Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday By Press Association August 16 2022, 11.55pm Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday (Aurore Marechal/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Pop superstar Madonna has shared pictures of a week-long Sicilian getaway with family and friends to mark her 64th birthday. The Like A Virgin singer posted videos and images from a picturesque Italian villa in which she danced and celebrated. “Happy birthday to me,” she said. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A second video, showing her drinking with friends in a car, underlaid with That’s Amore, was captioned “birthday kisses with my side bitches”. It comes shortly after the singer celebrated her son, Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday at the same venue, sharing a picture of the pair with the caption “from one Leo to another”. US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, paid tribute to the star with a video compilation, writing: “Happy birthday to the one and only Madonna”. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Madonna (@madonna) In the video the pair discuss Madonna’s dating of younger men, with the singer criticising those who were “obsessed” with her love life. “Until you’re walking with a Zimmer Frame yo, you can do what you want,” she said, prompting cheers from the audience. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman seen for first time in Netflix’s Wednesday Baldwin: Everyone on Rust set knows who to blame for Halyna Hutchins’ death Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’ Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021 Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81 Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0