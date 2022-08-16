Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop superstar Madonna has shared pictures of a week-long Sicilian getaway with family and friends to mark her 64th birthday.

The Like A Virgin singer posted videos and images from a picturesque Italian villa in which she danced and celebrated.

“Happy birthday to me,” she said.

A second video, showing her drinking with friends in a car, underlaid with That’s Amore, was captioned “birthday kisses with my side bitches”.

It comes shortly after the singer celebrated her son, Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday at the same venue, sharing a picture of the pair with the caption “from one Leo to another”.

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, paid tribute to the star with a video compilation, writing: “Happy birthday to the one and only Madonna”.

In the video the pair discuss Madonna’s dating of younger men, with the singer criticising those who were “obsessed” with her love life.

“Until you’re walking with a Zimmer Frame yo, you can do what you want,” she said, prompting cheers from the audience.