Fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe express solidarity on Twitter

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 7.13pm
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie’s work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie's work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)

Fellow writers and fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe have used social media to “take a stand” and express solidarity a week after the author was stabbed.

Twitter users from Mexico City and Miami to the Channel Islands and Madrid have recorded themselves reading Sir Salman’s books aloud as friends and colleagues gathered on the steps of the New York Public Library on Friday to read excerpts from his work and to defend the freedom to write.

Pen America, which organised the event with Penguin Random House, encouraged supporters to use the hashtag #StandWithSalman for the 75-year-old, who was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state on August 12 and left with a damaged liver as well as severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

Briton Sacha Langton-Gilks posted a clip of herself reading Sir Salman’s The Satanic Verses from The Channel Islands.

“I so wish I could be in support in New York – surreal given I’m sitting on a beach in the Channel Islands,” the 54-year-old writer, speaker, and singing teacher from Dorset told the PA news agency.

“I tried to buy the book but the bookshop is tiny here and then remembered the library.

“The librarian had specially put out the book in support.”

She said she feels it is important that “we take a stand, however tiny”, and hopes the global solidarity reaches the author.

“(The event) is a brilliant idea and I hope it lifts the heart of (Sir Salman) in hospital,” she added.

Pen America tweeted photos and videos from New York which showed crowds gathered, many holding signs of appreciation for Sir Salman and defending the right to free speech.

Rushdie receives James Joyce Award
Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an event in New York state last week (PA)

One sign read: “I like books, I like the beach, but I love freedom of speech.”

Celebrated writers came to show unity including British author and journalist Tina Brown, who spoke on the steps, as well as novelists Amanda Foreman and Jeffrey Eugenides.

American novelist and journalist Francisco Goldman said his wife, Jovi, filmed him reading a first edition of The Satanic Verses from their home in Mexico City.

“(I) love Salman, he’s an old friend and a great writer,” the 67-year-old told PA.

“Such a painful time and an important one too.

“A time when we have to defiantly stand up for free speech for the right and the necessity of all writers and journalists to be able to express themselves without fear of violent or censuring responses.”

Sangeeta Mulay lives in Milton Keynes and posted a photo of her meeting Sir Salman at a book signing in 2017.

“It is extremely important for me to show solidarity as (Sir Salman) to me stands for freedom of speech and expression,” the writer, originally from India, said.

“I’m also watching the readings organised by Pen America live on YouTube.

“I loved the idea behind the event organised in his name.”

Ms Mulay added that Sir Salman’s presence was “a tad intimidating” when they met.

“I purchased a copy of his ‘Home’ and he signed it for me… I told him how much I loved his Joseph Anton. I love what the man stands for,” she said.

“His presence was a tad intimidating but having read his books, I understood his humour, and all I could see was the Bombay boy he had once been!”

The Wales Arts Review Twitter account continued the online momentum, tweeting videos of writers Angela Graham, Peter Finch, and others reading from copies of Sir Salman’s work.

On Thursday, the man accused of stabbing Sir Salman pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.

