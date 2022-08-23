Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.47am Updated: August 24 2022, 7.39am
Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks, after officially tying the knot earlier this month (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a “first peek” at her wedding looks, after officially tying the knot earlier this month.

The pop megastar shared a selection of snaps and sketches of her three Ralph Lauren dresses on her official fan site On The JLo.

She married fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck at a service in Savannah, Georgia, after a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

Sending the images out via her website mailing list, she wrote: “The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren.

“I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…”

The ceremonial dress dress featured a full veil, high neck and voluminous ruffle skirt, which was reported to feature over 1,000 hand-sewn handkerchiefs.

Another dress featured a mermaid silhouette and a removable hood, with a keyhole neckline embellished with crystals.

The third look was an open-backed chandelier pearl gown, with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and crystal detailing.

The particulars of the Las Vegas ceremony were also shared via her newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez married fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck at a service in Savannah, Georgia, after a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in July (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“Love is patient”, Lopez said, “twenty years patient” – in obvious reference to the fact the couple were first engaged 18 years ago before the wedding was called off.

The post was then signed off: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max together.

