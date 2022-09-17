Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 4.31pm
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has split from his wife, Aja Volkman.

The singer and songwriter, from Las Vegas, shared an announcement on Twitter saying they had decided to go their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

Reynolds, 35, and Volkman, 42, from indie rock band Nico Vega, briefly split in 2018 before reuniting a year later and working to repair their relationship.

He wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority.

“Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple share four children together, with their youngest born in October 2019.

At the time of their split in April 2018, Volkman said they were parting ways after “seven beautiful years together”.

Reynolds added: “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, and we will continue to co-parent them with all our love.”

They reunited around a year later and Volkman said in a January 2019 post that they were “rebuilding.”

Reynolds and his bandmates – Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman – released their most recent album, Mercury – Act 2, in July this year.

They went to number one in the UK in 2015 with the album Smoke + Mirrors and have sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling acts globally.

Reynolds and Volkman have made music together and released an EP in 2011 under the moniker Egyptian.

0