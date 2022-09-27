Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.32pm Updated: September 27 2022, 10.56pm
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

The Deadpool character first made the big screen in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before getting his own spin-off series.

Reynolds, 45, will be reprising the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero in the third instalment, following the success of the 2016 original and the sequel in 2018.

On Tuesday, he revealed Wolverine will also be making an appearance in the third film.

The actor shared a video on Twitter which saw him gently mock the process behind making a new Deadpool film before announcing the big news.

He said: “We are extremely sad to have missed D23 but we have been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one, his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new dept and motivation, new meaning.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It has been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside and I have nothing.

“Just completely empty up here and terrifying. But we did have one idea.

“Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Graham Norton Show
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)

Jackman, 53, who appears to walk up the stairs eating food behind Reynolds, said: “Yeah, sure Ryan.”

The actor, who played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

He made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool film, but had previously ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ foul-mouthed, unlikely superhero.

In March, Reynolds confirmed the second sequel would be directed by Shawn Levy, having worked together on 2021 action comedy Free Guy and newly released 2022 sci-fi The Adam Project.

It is another change of director for the Marvel franchise, with the original 2016 Deadpool directed by Tim Miller and the sequel by David Leitch.

It is also the first Deadpool film since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which distributed the first two instalments.

In the video, Reynolds confirmed the Deadpool 3 film launch date as September 6 2024.

