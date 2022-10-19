Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Friends star Matthew Perry ‘left in coma’ after drug abuse led to burst colon

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 5.21pm
Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)
Friends star Matthew Perry came close to death after his colon burst from drug overuse (Ian West/PA)

Friends star Matthew Perry says he was on the brink of death after his colon burst from drug abuse.

The 53-year-old actor, who played the funny and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the popular US sitcom, has opened up about the role – as well as the substance and alcohol problems that have dogged his career – in a new autobiography.

In an interview with People magazine, Perry said he waited until now to share the extreme depths of his addiction because he wanted to make sure he is “safe from going into the dark side of everything again”.

He opens his book, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, with the revelation he almost died a few years ago aged 49, the US outlet said.

After his colon burst from opioid abuse, he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

He said: “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live.

“I was put on a thing called an Ecmo machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

Perry said five people were put on Ecmo machines that night and only he survived, making him question why he was the one.

He said his alcohol addiction began to surface when he was first cast on Friends aged 24.

By the end of the 10th series of the hit show, he became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”.

He said there were years when he was sober while filming and that his fellow cast members had been “understanding” and “patient” with him when he was going through difficult times.

“It’s like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up”, he said.

“They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That’s kind of what the cast did for me.”

At one point during his time on Friends, which ran from 1994-2004, Perry said he was taken 55 Vicodin painkillers a day and was down to 128lb (just over nine stone) in weight.

He said: “I didn’t know how to stop. If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing.

“I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive, so it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

After 15 times in rehab and therapy sessions, Perry says he is now “pretty healthy” and motivated to help overs struggling with addiction.

He feels “everything starts with sobriety” adding: “Because if you don’t have sobriety, you’re going to lose everything that you put in front of it, so my sobriety is right up there.

“I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything.”

Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing will be available from November 1.

