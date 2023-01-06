Melissa George: I was warned The Mosquito Coast would be one of the hardest jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Melissa George: I was warned The Mosquito Coast would be one of the hardest jobs

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 7.02am
(PA)
(PA)

Melissa George has said she was warned The Mosquito Coast would be “one of the hardest jobs” due to the “physical and mental” toll of filming.

The 46-year-old Australian actress, known for Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Wife, is starring in the TV thriller series as female lead Margot, in what she calls a Swiss Family Robinson-style tale “blown out of all proportion”.

In the Apple TV+ series, she plays the wife of radical idealist and inventor Allie Fox, played by Justin Theroux, who uproots his family to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The second season ends on Friday and sees the Foxes reunite to “determine the family’s future when an unexpected crisis threatens to end their journey once and for all”.

George told the PA news agency: “What I loved about the part is when I originally signed on for the casting, Rupert Wyatt, who directed the first two episodes, he said to me, ‘This will be one of the hardest jobs physically and also mentally, it’s, going to be difficult, are you ready to do it?’ And I said, ‘Yes, of course’.

“But then you don’t get all the scripts at once, you just get the first one or two.”

She added that Metin Huseyin “pushed” her “the hardest out of any” of the directors during the series.

“It was like, you do an eight-page dialogue scene and he’s doing 20 takes just because he wants to see how far you can go,” George said.

She added that the second series sees the “incredibly complex” Margot “sort of spiral into a pit of despair” and “start to unravel”.

“What I loved was that she was obviously from a very well-to-do family, she was an English professor, speaks languages and then she meets Allie.”

She also said she understands Margot as she also lives in a “foreign country” – France – where she raises her two children.

George added: “There’s a lot of that maternal kind of instinct and the ability to survive, when all the odds are against you, which they have been, and and how you get through that on a daily basis.

“So the two lives by playing Margot and going back to France for my kids. To me, the parallel… helped both sides and so, therefore, there was a lot in me that was ready to express on the screen.”

Theroux’s uncle Paul Theroux, the father of documentary maker Louis Theroux, wrote the 1981 novel the thriller is based on.

Maniac World Premiere – London
Justin Theroux (Victoria Jones/PA)

Theroux’s adventure story examining American society was published to global acclaim.

George said: “I know the way it happened was quite organic for Justin, it’s not because of his family did he get the part. He got the part because he’s right for it and that’s what’s fascinating about it.

“So there was a lot of insight, you know, because obviously, my character in the book was very different to what we showed on the series and so, therefore, I had a new slate, I could do whatever I wanted, I had full freedom to kind of create this part from scratch.”

George said she has never watched the 1986 big-screen version of the story, which stars Harrison Ford as Allie and Helen Mirren as Margot.

She added: “How can you compete with the amazing Helen Mirren? That’s just not possible so I don’t even begin to start and get intimidated, it just doesn’t work.”

George hopes there is a third season, adding: “That’s kind of what you’re working towards, really, you often feel like a story’s unfinished and an unfinished story is just sad, so I feel like there’s more left.”

The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+. The second season will be available from January 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer
Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented