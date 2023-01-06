Season two of Wednesday confirmed by Netflix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Season two of Wednesday confirmed by Netflix

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 6.58pm
Wednesday has been official renewed for a second season, Netflix has said (Matthias Clamer/Netflix)
Wednesday has been officially renewed for a second season, Netflix said.

The first season, released in November, saw actress Jenna Ortega, 20, play Wednesday Addams as she moves to a new school and encounters a murder-mystery.

Ortega’s character also tries to master her emerging psychic ability while being a student at Nevermore Academy, thwart a killing spree terrorising the town and solve a 25-year mystery involving her parents.

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars as Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzman plays Gomez and Isaac Ordonez takes on the role of Pugsley in the series based on The Addams Family.

In a clip released by Netflix on Friday, Ortega can be heard saying in a voiceover: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture, thank you.”

Netflix said its “global phenomenon” promises “more misery” when the second season returns.

When Wednesday was released in November, Netflix said the series held the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the streaming giant.

A total of 341.23 million hours of the series were watched by more than 50 million households, Netflix added.

Wednesday, produced by Edward Scissorhands filmmaker Tim Burton, also starred Christina Ricci, who played Ortega’s character in the films The Addams Family in 1991 and Addams Family Values in 1993.

