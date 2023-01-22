Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 11.30am
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed she has named her son Aire after previously deciding his original name was not right for him.

The reality TV star, 25, and US rapper Travis Scott, 31, initially named their second child Wolf Webster but later said they had changed it as they “didn’t feel like it was him”.

Alongside announcing his name, Jenner shared photos which showed her 11-month-old son’s face for the first time.

In the series of photos posted on her Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen dressed in a khaki zip hoodie while holding her son, who is wearing a shark-patterned onesie, on her hip as she poses in a mirror.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have two children together (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Another two images show the baby boy looking into the distance and a fourth of Jenner holding him in her lap while he smiles.

She captioned the post: “Aire” with a white heart emoji.

Jenner’s mother Kris commented on the photos, saying: “I love you Aire Webster” while her elder sister Kim Kardashian wrote: “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Model and friend Hailey Bieber also said “Aire angel” with a string of crying emojis.

Last February, she announced the arrival of her son with a black and white photo which showed a hand holding the baby’s tiny arm.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings including reality TV star Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

The caption said the baby arrived on February 2 – the day after the birthday of her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

Disney+ later announced it was launching a new reality show about the family, titled The Kardashians, which premiered last April.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She announced the news of her second child with Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, in a 90-second video shared on Instagram in September 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented