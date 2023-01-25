Daughter of Lisa-Marie Presley shines playing rock star in Prime Video trailer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough commands the stage singing an original track in a teaser for her upcoming musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s smash hit novel, chronicling the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band, will premiere on Prime Video on March 3.

Fronted by Keough’s character Jones alongside Sam Claflin’s Billy Dunne, the series will see the band rise from obscurity to fame, before calling it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Solider Field.

Also featuring Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and a guest appearance from Timothy Olyphant, the series will see the band decades later reveal the truth behind why it imploded.

The trailer released on Wednesday sees Keough sporting bell-bottoms, floaty frocks and knee-high boots as she sings on stages across America to thousands of adoring fans.

She says to Claflin’s character: “You write songs about who you wish you were, not who you are. What if you wrote songs about the guy that maybe wants things that he shouldn’t.”

Daisy Jones & The Six (Pamela Littky/Prime Video/PA)

Despite being pulled from the pages of a novel, the teaser features new single Regret Me, one of the 24 original tracks written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast.

The songs will be released by Atlantic Records during the roll-out of the series, which is from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine – and executively produced by US actress Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The trailer comes less a fortnight after the death of Keough’s mother Lisa Marie, who was the only child of US singer-songwriter Presley.

She died aged 54 on January 12, hours after being taken to hospital.

Daisy Jones & The Six will launch on March 3 with new episodes every Friday until March 24 on Prime Video.