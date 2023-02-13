Jon Favreau no longer feels like ‘an outsider’ with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Favreau no longer feels like ‘an outsider’ with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 8.21pm Updated: February 13 2023, 8.25pm
Jon Favreau attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jon Favreau says he feels like he is “no longer an outsider” in Hollywood, after being honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame.

The actor and director said it was “really special” to be part of a new generation of creatives and there was a “responsibility” to keep the industry moving.

Favreau has been instrumental in the development of blockbuster franchises including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe – acting, directing and producing multiple shows and spin-offs.

Roy Choi, Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

His most recent project was the dinosaur docu-series Prehistoric Planet – a five-episode series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Speaking at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, he told the PA news agency he hoped to inspire generations to come with his work.

“People think of Hollywood as an industry town, which it is, but it’s also a neighbourhood, where we grew up and hung out and where we spent our time when we didn’t have work,” he told PA.

“We were hanging out in these neighbourhoods and we felt like outsiders and to be part of it as the next generation comes here really feels special and hopefully we inspire the next generation.”

He added: “In the States here and around the world, you grow up knowing what the Walk of Fame is and knowing what a star is – and here it is.

“I feel like I’m no longer an outsider, I feel like I’m part of it and now there’s a responsibility that it keeps going and we bring in new story-tellers and incorporate new technologies to keep it fresh.”

Favreau was joined at the ceremony by famous faces including Marvel boss Kevin Feige, as well as Roy Choi and Marvel star Robert Downey Jr – who both gave remarks ahead of the presentation.

“It’s always an honour to be working with such talented  people and to have Robert Downey Jr and Roy Choi here to help present this to me and share this moment to me was really special,” Favreau told PA.

Favreau directed the blockbuster hits Iron Man and Iron Man 2, starring Downey Jr, and served as executive producer on The Avengers and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – which became the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Jon Favreau (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

He also played the part of bumbling security agent Happy Hogan, a character that appears in both the Iron Man and Spider-Man entries in the MCU.

In the world of Star Wars, Favreau is currently showrunner and executive producer of the celebrated Star Wars series The Mandalorian for Disney+ and has served as executive producer and showrunner for The Book Of Boba Fett, as well as executive producing the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

His star – awarded in the category of Television – is the 2,746th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is located at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard opposite the TCL Chinese Theatre.

