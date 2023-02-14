In Pictures: The 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon By Press Association February 14 2023, 1.53am In Pictures: The 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon (Chris Pizzello/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hollywood’s biggest stars flocked to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon. The annual event celebrates those who have received nods for the coveted golden statues at the Academy Awards – due to take place this year on March 12. Here are some of the best pictures from the red carpet and luncheon event on Monday. Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett, who has earned a nod for her role in Tar (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Best actor nominee Brendan Fraser (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Black Panther star Angela Bassett poses for a portrait (Chris Pizzello/AP) Best supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan (Jordan Strauss/AP) The Banshees Of Inisherin stars Brendan Gleeson, left, and Colin Farrell share a joke (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Best actor nominee Austin Butler (Chris Pizzello/AP) Daniel Kwan, from left, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, the creative minds behind Everything Everywhere All At Once (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, left, and M M Keeravani (Chris Pizzello/AP) Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Tom Cruise (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Brian Tyree Henry (Chris Pizzello/AP) Best actor nominee Bill Nighy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Normal People star Paul Mescal, who is nominated for best actor for Aftersun (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Malala Yousafzai (Chris Pizzello/AP) Martin McDonagh, left, and Roger Deakins (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Jamie Lee Curtis (Chris Pizzello/AP) 