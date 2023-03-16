Jamie Lee Curtis says Oscar will be ‘they/them’ in support of trans daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Lee Curtis says Oscar will be ‘they/them’ in support of trans daughter

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.42am
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscars statuette will be ‘they/them’ in support of trans daughter (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Jamie Lee Curtis said she will refer to her Oscar as “they/them” in support of her transgender daughter.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star said the statuette was “settling in” at her home and she had been “very moved by the whole thing”.

Curtis won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the multiverse thriller, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

⁠Speaking about her award on US news programme Today, she said: “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them.

“I’m just gonna call them they/them and they are doing great. They’re settling in.”

She continued: “In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”⁠

Speaking backstage following her win, Curtis said the question of making Oscars categories gender neutral is a “complicated” one, while acknowledging her stance as the mother of a transgender child.

95th Academy Awards – Governors Ball
Curtis won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in multiverse thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once (John Locher/AP)

Addressing “the bigger” question of inclusivity, she said: “How do you include everyone when there are binary choices.

“As the mother of a trans daughter I get that and yet, to de-gender the category – I’m concerned will diminish the opportunity for more women, which is also something that I have been working hard to try and promote.”

Curtis previously announced that in 2021 that she had “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.⁠

The actress officiated at Ruby’s wedding to partner Kynthia in 2022.⁠

