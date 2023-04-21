Caitlyn Jenner ‘heartbroken’ by mother’s death at age 96

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caitlyn Jenner said she is “heartbroken” after the death of her mother at the age of 96.

The former Olympian turned reality TV personality announced that Esther Jenner died on Thursday morning a “few weeks shy” of her birthday.

In an Instagram post which featured an image of her mother with birthday balloons, Caitlyn wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously.

“She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom.”

The 73-year-old documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait – which also featured her mother before the reality show ended with its second series.

Kendall Jenner (Aaron Chown/PA)

The series followed Caitlyn revealing her identity as a trans woman at the age of 66 during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer in 2015.

Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.

Following appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019, the Republican Party member ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election – but gained little traction.

Last year in March, Caitlyn joined Fox News as a contributor to offer commentary and analysis across the channel and its other platforms.

She and Kris Jenner are the parents of media personalities turned models Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who all starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian.

Caitlyn has also been married to Chrystie Scott, who she had Burt and Cassandra with, and Linda Thompson, mother of Brandon and Brody.