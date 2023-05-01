Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kim Kardashian has revealed she officiated the intimate Las Vegas wedding of her hair stylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared photos from the ceremony at the Little White Chapel on Saturday where she wore a lace-up black leather dress from Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Also included in her post was a video of country music superstar Shania Twain performing her 1997 hit You’re Still The One to the small group of attendees.

She wrote: “I was so honoured to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!

“I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was (magic) and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress.”

Appleton also shared a series of photos from the night, with one appearing to show him and his newlywed husband with matching tattoos.

Another showed them climbing into a private jet and celebrating with family.

“What happens in Vegas,” he wrote.

Kardashian replied to his post: “The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love.”

Celebrity hair stylist Appleton and The White Lotus star Gage confirmed they were in a relationship in February, commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

They later made their red carpet debut together at a party in Los Angeles.