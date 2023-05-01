Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian has revealed she officiated the intimate Las Vegas wedding of her hair stylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared photos from the ceremony at the Little White Chapel on Saturday where she wore a lace-up black leather dress from Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Also included in her post was a video of country music superstar Shania Twain performing her 1997 hit You’re Still The One to the small group of attendees.

 

She wrote: “I was so honoured to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!

“I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was (magic) and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress.”

Appleton also shared a series of photos from the night, with one appearing to show him and his newlywed husband with matching tattoos.

 

Another showed them climbing into a private jet and celebrating with family.

“What happens in Vegas,” he wrote.

Kardashian replied to his post: “The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love.”

Celebrity hair stylist Appleton and The White Lotus star Gage confirmed they were in a relationship in February, commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

They later made their red carpet debut together at a party in Los Angeles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
3
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
4
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
30
5
Scottish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst pipe in Dundee. Image: Scottish Water
Repair completed after burst pipe leaves Dundee homes without water
6
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
7
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
2
8
A minute's applause was held during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden. Image: Kerry Burgess/Craig Williamson - SNS Group
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
9
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
10
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2