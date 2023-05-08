Writers room for new Game Of Thrones spin-off shuts down amid US strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Writers room for new Game Of Thrones spin-off shuts down amid US strike action

By Press Association
Writers room for new Game Of Thrones spin-off shuts down amid strike action (Liam McBurney/PA)
The writers room of a recently ordered Game Of Thrones prequel series has been shut down “for the duration” amid the ongoing Hollywood strike, George RR Martin has said.

The veteran US author said that despite not being in Los Angeles to join the picket lines, he was offering his “full and complete and unequivocal” support of the strikers.

The strike began last week after more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) stopped working when their contract expired.

Among the major productions and ceremonies affected by the strike is A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, a new HBO prequel spin-off based on Martin’s The Hedge Knight novella series.

It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, in a period where the Iron Throne is still under Targaryen rule, before the events of the original Game Of Thrones series.

In a blog post on Sunday, Martin said that since starting in the industry in 1986, he had “never seen the Guild so united as it is now”.

“The writers room on A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration,” he wrote.

“(Writer) Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.”

He added: “There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in LA, and many in other cities as well. Get used to them. I expect they will be there for a long time.

“I am not in LA, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild.

Recalling previous industry strikes, he wrote: “I have been through several of these since I first started writing for television and film in 1986.

“The 1988 strike, the first I was a part of, lasted 22 weeks, the longest in Hollywood history. The 2007-2008 strike, the most recent, went for 100 days.

“This one may go longer. The issues are more important… and I have never seen the Guild so united as it is now.”

Martin assured fans that the second series of House Of The Dragon, which has already begun filming, would not be affected by the strike as the scripts had been finished “months ago”.

