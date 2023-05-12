Kylie Minogue says new album ‘blend of personal reflection and melancholic high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylie Minogue says new album ‘blend of personal reflection and melancholic high’

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue has said her upcoming record Tension is a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high”.

The Australian singer, who is the female solo artist with the third most UK chart-topping records after Madonna and Taylor Swift, has announced that she will release her latest studio album on September 22.

The 54-year-old said: “I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer also teased that her first single, Padam Padam, described as a “hypnotic electro song”, is set to be released soon.

Her new 11-track record, which is said to be full of “euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers” and “joyful pop tunes”, has been produced and co-written with Minogue’s long-time collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

Minogue said: “I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year-and-a-half.

“The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me.

“Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

The album will begin with Padam Padam, followed by Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, Tension, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, 10 Out Of 10 and Story.

In November 2020, Minogue became the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five consecutive decades.

She had previously surpassed Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard and George Michael, who have all had seven chart-topping albums, on the all-time album chart leaderboard.

Minogue has had chart-topping records with Kylie in 1988, Enjoy Yourself in 1989, Greatest Hits in 1992, Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection in 2019 and Disco in 2020.

She has also had seven UK number one singles – including Spinning Around and I Should Be So Lucky – which puts her level with singers such as Ariana Grande, Michael, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

