Kim Kardashian says parenting has been ‘the most challenging thing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian says parenting has been ‘the most challenging thing’

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian says parenting is ‘the most challenging thing’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian says parenting is ‘the most challenging thing’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian says being a parent is “the most challenging thing” and has had nights when she cried herself to sleep.

The US reality star, 42, said becoming a mother had been “the thing that has taught me the most about myself” but that there was “nothing that can prepare you” for the experience.

Speaking on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian discussed personal topics including parenting, healing trauma and navigating the dating world as a celebrity.

She has four children with rapper Kanye West – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” she said.

“When you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding, there’s madness going on, it’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

She continued: “I would say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, what just happened? With all the moods and the personalities.

“There’s nothing that can prepare you… but you will figure it out.”

Kardashian said she wrote a letter to her children on their birthdays to help them appreciate her actions as a mother.

“Every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favourite foods, all the silly things that they do,” she said.

“(It’s) a little journey of what the year is like and it’s so fun to see from the first year.

“Now, you know, one of them is almost 10 years old, and I know that they’ll appreciate this.“I know that they’ll appreciate everything that they might have thought I was being a little harsh on, me protecting them.

“I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom, and I know they’ll get it with me.”

Following her divorce from West in 2022, Kardashian had a nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone,” she said.

“I definitely will take my time. And I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

She added: “I truly think someone is such a solid person when they have really grounded relationships.

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around… across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks