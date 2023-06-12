Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dolly Parton and Carole King among those at memorial for songwriter Cynthia Weil

By Press Association
Dolly Parton and Carole King among those at memorial for songwriter Cynthia Weil (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
Dolly Parton, Carole King and Diane Warren were among the famous faces to attend a memorial for renowned US songwriter Cynthia Weil.

The Grammy-winning lyricist – responsible for hit songs including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, On Broadway, and Walking In The Rain – was honoured at a special service on Sunday.

Weil died earlier this month at her home in California at the age of 82.

Dolly Parton was among the attendees at Weil’s memorial service on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

The songwriter enjoyed a decades-long partnership with her husband Barry Mann, whom she married in 1961.

The private memorial event was hosted by singer Tony Orlando who performed Bless You, the 1961 hit that gave Weil and Mann instant fame.

As well as King and Warren, other guests included Lou Adler, Carol Bayer Sager, Jeff Barry and Mike Stoller.

US country music star Parton attended the event virtually.

Obit Cynthia Weil
The songwriter enjoyed a decades-long partnership with her husband Barry Mann, whom she married in 1961 (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Weil’s daughter, Dr Jenn Mann, remembered her mother as a “loving wife to Mann, devoted grandmother to her two girls, a lover of animals, and a soft-hearted romantic who could surprise people with her non-nonsense business sense”.

Weil and Mann were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Their collaboration, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, previously topped the charts in 1965, was sung by the Righteous Brothers and has been covered by numerous other artists.