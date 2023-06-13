Biopic series about Riverdance star Michael Flatley in the works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Biopic series about Riverdance star Michael Flatley in the works

By Press Association
Biopic DanceLord will showcase the life of Michael Flatley (Niall Carson/PA)
Biopic DanceLord will showcase the life of Michael Flatley (Niall Carson/PA)

Riverdance creator and star Michael Flatley is set to have his life chronicled in a new biopic series.

The six-part series, titled DanceLord, will capture Flatley’s childhood years and will also document the moment he found fame creating the Irish dancing troupe.

Flatley, 64, brought Irish dancing into the mainstream when he performed in the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Ireland.

Michael Flatley with performers from Lord Of The Dance (Neil Munns/PA)

StoryFirst Entertainment will produce DanceLord alongside Flatley, Ben Rosenblatt and Micho Rutare.

Talking about the upcoming biopic, Flatley said: “I’m honoured and humbled to be able to share my story with the world and confident that StoryFirst Entertainment will deliver an inspirational and, hopefully, motivational message to people everywhere.

“If you work hard and follow your dreams, then nothing is impossible.”

Born to Irish immigrant parents in Chicago in 1958, Flatley endured the struggles of working class life before he found success through Irish dancing.

Flatley is also known for starring in and choreographing Lord Of The Dance, which he created in 1996.

Lord Of The Dance debuted at the Point Theatre in Dublin and went on to tour in 70 countries across six continents.

Flatley has created and produced a number of other productions in his lifetime, including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

PAF Michael Flatley
Michael Flatley in Lord Of The Dance (David Cheskin/PA)

In 2018, he expanded into film when he directed and starred in the spy thriller Blackbird.

Last year, he launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and in January it was revealed in an Instagram post that Flatley was “on the mend” after undergoing surgery for an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Executive producer at StoryFirst Entertainment Rod Gunner said: “I’ve known Michael for many years and it never ceases to amaze me how he consistently confronts adversity head on, in everything he does, whatever the odds, and never considers potential defeat.

“The DanceLord series dramatically demonstrates that remarkable determination to his legion of fans all over the world, while illustrating his unique talent.”

Ben Rosenblatt, another executive producer on the project, added: “We are so grateful that Michael Flatley, one of one, has put his full trust and faith in us to tell his compelling story.

“While I’ve been aware of Michael’s work since I was a kid, I was genuinely blown away when I learned the behind-the-scenes story of how it all came to be.”

The pilot script was delivered on May 1 and the search to cast Flatley has already begun.