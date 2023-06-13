Biopic series about Riverdance star Michael Flatley in the works

Riverdance creator and star Michael Flatley is set to have his life chronicled in a new biopic series.

The six-part series, titled DanceLord, will capture Flatley’s childhood years and will also document the moment he found fame creating the Irish dancing troupe.

Flatley, 64, brought Irish dancing into the mainstream when he performed in the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest in Ireland.

Michael Flatley with performers from Lord Of The Dance (Neil Munns/PA)

StoryFirst Entertainment will produce DanceLord alongside Flatley, Ben Rosenblatt and Micho Rutare.

Talking about the upcoming biopic, Flatley said: “I’m honoured and humbled to be able to share my story with the world and confident that StoryFirst Entertainment will deliver an inspirational and, hopefully, motivational message to people everywhere.

“If you work hard and follow your dreams, then nothing is impossible.”

Born to Irish immigrant parents in Chicago in 1958, Flatley endured the struggles of working class life before he found success through Irish dancing.

Flatley is also known for starring in and choreographing Lord Of The Dance, which he created in 1996.

Lord Of The Dance debuted at the Point Theatre in Dublin and went on to tour in 70 countries across six continents.

Flatley has created and produced a number of other productions in his lifetime, including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Michael Flatley in Lord Of The Dance (David Cheskin/PA)

In 2018, he expanded into film when he directed and starred in the spy thriller Blackbird.

Last year, he launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and in January it was revealed in an Instagram post that Flatley was “on the mend” after undergoing surgery for an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Executive producer at StoryFirst Entertainment Rod Gunner said: “I’ve known Michael for many years and it never ceases to amaze me how he consistently confronts adversity head on, in everything he does, whatever the odds, and never considers potential defeat.

“The DanceLord series dramatically demonstrates that remarkable determination to his legion of fans all over the world, while illustrating his unique talent.”

Ben Rosenblatt, another executive producer on the project, added: “We are so grateful that Michael Flatley, one of one, has put his full trust and faith in us to tell his compelling story.

“While I’ve been aware of Michael’s work since I was a kid, I was genuinely blown away when I learned the behind-the-scenes story of how it all came to be.”

The pilot script was delivered on May 1 and the search to cast Flatley has already begun.