Machine Gun Kelly launches own coffee roast – The Blonde Don

Machine Gun Kelly launches of own coffee roast – The Blonde Don (PA)

US musician Machine Gun Kelly has announced the launch of his own coffee roast.

The Grammy-nominated musician, real name Colson Baker, released the blend – named The Blonde Don – on Friday.

It follows his previous coffee-related endeavours, after opening a coffee shop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in 2020.

🚨BLONDE DON AVAILABLE NOW🚨@machinegunkelly's signature coffee roast, Blonde Don, is available ONLINE and IN-STORE! ☕️Tag 🏷️ a coffee lover you know—and remember, keep your friends close and your coffee even closer. 😈 SHOP NOW (link in bio)! #27ClubCoffee #BlondeDon #MGK pic.twitter.com/C7RJswcxzK— 27 Club Coffee (@27clubcoffee) June 15, 2023

The bean bag features a rendering of Machine Gun Kelly created by artist Glen Infante and will be available at the rapper's shop The 27 Club.

The announcement of the new roast was accompanied by a video in the style of video game Grand Theft Auto, which was posted to the shop's social media.

The 27 Club Blonde Don Blend is a light roast hand sourced from the mountains west of Veracruz, Mexico from a 100-year old family owned farm.

The coffee is slowly dried for 20 days in a special honey process creating a supremely sweet taste with a mild orange citric, chocolate and sugar cane profile.