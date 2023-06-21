Kim Kardashian still has ‘imposter syndrome’ despite success of shapewear brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian still has ‘imposter syndrome’ despite success of shapewear brand

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian ‘still has imposter syndrome’ despite success of shapewear brand (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian ‘still has imposter syndrome’ despite success of shapewear brand (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian says she still has “imposter syndrome”, despite the global success of her multi-million dollar shapewear business Skims.

The reality star, 42, said the brand, which was founded in 2019, had exceeded “everything that I ever imagined”.

Kardashian stars on the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue.

Speaking to the US publication she discussed her business, which she co-founded with its chief executive Jens Grede and his wife.

Skims says it made 500 million dollars in 2022 (£392 million), 25% more than projected and 80% more than it made in 2021.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” Kardashian told Time.

“I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever, but I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Known for starring in campaigns with her children, Kardashian said she had not yet figured out how to incorporate them into her own business.

A recent get-together between Ice Spice and her nine-year-old daughter North led to the US rapper starring in a Skims campaign, but also a complaint from Kardashian’s former husband Kanye West after the pair appeared in a TikTok video together singing explicit rap lyrics.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down’,” said Kardashian.

“I saw on the internet, (saying) ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.

“But (North) loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

The full interview with Kim Kardashian can be found online and in Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue, which is published on Wednesday.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract
The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Road reopens after car overturned in Ballingry
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen