Toronto Film Festival unveils star-studded line-up amid ongoing Hollywood strike

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced a star-studded programme amid continued uncertainty over whether actors will walk the red carpet due to the ongoing US writers’ and actors’ strike.

Films featuring Kate Winslet, Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson are among those due to have their world premieres at the festival, which will run from September 7 to 17.

Among the 37 world premieres announced on Monday is Ellen Kuras’s biographical film about Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, a fashion model-turned-war correspondent for Vogue, who will be portrayed by Winslet.

Scarlett Johansson attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France (Doug Peters/PA)

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas’s feature directorial debut, titled North Star, with Miller, Johansson and Scott Thomas is also among the raft of films.

Also on the list is Michael Keaton’s thriller Knox Goes Away, about a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia but has an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son.

It stars Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden and Keaton.

Actress Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut – Woman Of The Hour – is also due to have its world premiere at the festival.

The films are among the first 60 that have been unveiled as part of the festival’s extensive programme, which features seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres and four Canadian premieres so far.

Al Pacino stars in Knox Goes Away (Matt Crossick/PA)

It comes as many productions have ground to a halt after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced a strike on July 13 as it failed to reach an agreement on a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film studios, TV networks and streaming giants.

Hollywood stars were among the 160,000 actors on strike, joining the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2.

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer walked out of the London premiere earlier this month as news of the impending strike broke, and planned junkets for films including Barbie have also been affected.

Asked about the possible impact of the strike on the festival, TIFF told the PA news agency: “The impact of the Sag-Aftra strike on the entertainment industry and events like the Toronto International Film Festival cannot be denied.

“We are continuing to plan for a memorable and star-studded festival showcasing the best of global cinema and are excited to once again welcome thousands of film lovers to TIFF in September.”

The chief executive of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, said: “This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling.

“From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences.

“Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September.”