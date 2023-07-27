Tori Kelly: Unexpected health challenges made for scary few days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Tori Kelly: Unexpected health challenges made for scary few days

By Press Association
Tori Kelly reportedly became ill at a dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tori Kelly reportedly became ill at a dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tori Kelly said she has had a “scary few days” following “unexpected health challenges”.

The American singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on YouTube and American Idol and a Grammy win, had been set to release her self-titled EP called Tori on Friday when she became ill.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Kelly wrote: “Hi friends, as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you.

“I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.

“I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday! I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Love Tori.”

US outlets have reported that she became ill at a dinner in Los Angeles, California on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

Kelly, who won best gospel performance/song and best gospel album in 2019 at the Grammys, also captioned her post writing: “Deuteronomy 31:8.”

This passage from the Bible, in the new international version, says: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

The singer is married to German basketball player Andre Murillo, who announced in 2019 that he would retire, and is best known for hit song and record Unbreakable Smile.

In an Instagram story, Murillo wrote: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.

“Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”