Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and more reunite for Vogue shoot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and more reunite for Vogue shoot

By Press Association
Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford (PA)
Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford (PA)

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington have reunited for an appearance on the front cover of Vogue.

The “supers”, known for the modelling work they did in the 1980s and 1990s, last appeared on the cover of Vogue together in January 1990, as well as a special issue marking the magazine’s 100th anniversary in 1992.

The 1990 issue also featured German model Tatjana Patitz, who died in January.

Talking about the bond they formed, Campbell, 53, told British Vogue: “There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: when one is down you pick the other one up.”

She also revealed what it was like to face discrimination in the workplace and said: “Why was it that I was doing the same job as my colleagues and had to take less money?

“Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed.”

Speaking on diversity in the fashion industry, she added: “What’s driving me now is seeing that opportunities are being given.”

The models look back on their careers in a video in which they discuss “the dawn of the supermodel era”.

Turlington, 54, says: “There was something about our early years that really felt very joyful and very celebratory, even though life was certainly not perfect, the business was not perfect, the world was not perfect.

British Vogue September issue 2023 cover
British Vogue September issue 2023 cover (Rafael Pavarotti/ British Vogue)

“But when you look back there is this sense of joyfulness and playfulness.”

The lives of Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington are the subject of an Apple TV+ documentary series called The Super Models, which explores how the foursome dominated the elite modelling world from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

They are set to appear on the covers of both British and American Vogue, with unique cover images for each publication.

See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available by digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday August 22.