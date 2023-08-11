Madonna praises son Rocco on his 23rd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Madonna praises son Rocco on his 23rd birthday

By Press Association
Madonna praises son Rocco on his 23rd birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna says that “nothing gives her more joy” than watching her son Rocco grow as an artist, as she celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The Like A Prayer singer said her son had made her worry “possibly more than any other person on the planet” but praised him for taking “the road less travelled”.

It comes after the 64-year-old spent several days in the ICU in June, after contracting a “serious bacterial infection” which caused her to postpone her upcoming tour.

Sharing a video compilation on Instagram, Madonna wrote: “Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco.

From the day you were conceived, life with you has been an adventure. From your premature birth to your love of skateboarding, dirt bikes, break dancing, parkour, graffiti and all adrenaline provoking activities!

“You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference!

“Nothing gives me more joy than to watch you grow as an artist!… I’m so proud of you!”

Madonna has two biological children, Rocco and daughter Lourdes, as well as four adopted children from Malawi – David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella.

Earlier this month, Madonna thanked fans for their “incredible support and patience” following the tour postponement, but announced a “re-routed” schedule for her performances.

Her Celebration Tour was due to start in North America on July 15, with stops including Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

In a previous post on Instagram she announced the plan was now to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.