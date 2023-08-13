Nicola Peltz Beckham shares grief over death of beloved dog Bear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares grief over death of beloved dog Bear

By Press Association
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have paid tribute after dog Bear died (Alamy/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have paid tribute after dog Bear died (Alamy/PA)

Nicola Peltz Beckham has shared her heartbreak over the loss of her dog Bear, saying “thank you for loving all of us so deeply”.

The 28-year-old American actress posted a series of photos on Instagram of the beloved pet swimming in the ocean, including one where her husband Brooklyn can be seen crouched down alongside Bear.

“There are never words to capture this heartbreak. Bear, I am so lucky I got to grow up with you by my side,” she wrote alongside the post.

“Thank you for loving all of us so deeply. I hate that you’re gone, I miss you so much. I hope you know how much I love you.”

She described the beach day, which was three years ago, as “one of the most magical days I’ll ever have” and said she pictures the beloved dog “swimming right now in heaven”.

The actress shared additional photos on her Instagram story, including one of Bear as a puppy, which she captioned “I can’t believe I don’t get to hug you one more time”.

She added: “I love you more than I could ever express. I miss you so much. Thank you for loving me.”

Another showed the pet lying down while Brooklyn cradled them.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of former England footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, also posted a photo of him in the ocean with the dog on his Instagram story and wrote: “We miss you so much Bear, you were an amazing dog … We love you x.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send their condolences, including Paris Hilton, who said “Sorry for your loss”.

Nicola married Brooklyn in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.

The actress, who is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, Transformers: Age Of Extinction and most recently Disney+ series Welcome To Chippendales.