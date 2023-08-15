Rumer Willis says she is ‘grateful’ to her body following birth of daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rumer Willis says she is ‘grateful’ to her body following birth of daughter

By Press Association
Rumer Willis says she is ‘grateful’ to her body following the birth of her daughter (Ian West/PA)
Rumer Willis says she is “grateful” to her body “for all that it did and continues to do” following the birth of her daughter.

The US actress, daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, said her body was “softer and rounder and jiggly” but acknowledged she was still readjusting following the birth.

Willis announced her daughter’s birth on Instagram in April, writing that Louetta Isley Thomas Willis was “pure magic”.

In a new post on Instagram, she shared a nude photo of herself, captioning it: “This body of mine made a human from scratch. She is the love of my life.

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mould into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it.

“This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday.”

She added: “I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.

“In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn.

“The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude.”

Willis announced the birth of her daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas just over two months after it was revealed her father had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The actor – who starred in hit films including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, and Looper – has said that he will be “stepping away” from his successful career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities.