Madonna on 65th birthday: I’m more determined to help others after hospital stay

Madonna has said experiencing her own “hospitalisation” has made her “even more determined to help others”.

The US hitmaker urged her fans to donate to a charity which helps orphaned children in the African country Malawi as she celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Raising Malawi, which was co-founded by Madonna, she said: “Having experienced my own recent hospitalisation, I’m even more determined to help others.

“With over 50% of Malawi’s population being under 18, the need for assistance is huge.

“My birthday is coming up and the best present I can ask for is for you to support raising Malawi’s work in child healthcare.

“Our current goal is to continue building a new wing for the Mersey James Centre. While we have raised 200,000 dollars, we still have a remaining 85,000 dollars to meet our target.

“I would be deeply grateful for your support in helping us make this dream come true.

“Your generous contributions will enable us to continue providing essential medical care for so many children. Thank you once again for your positivity, love and support.”

Madonna has four adopted children from Malawi – David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, along with two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco.

Following a stay in intensive care earlier this year, her North American dates for The Celebration Tour were postponed.

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said in June she had developed a “serious bacterial infection” which led to a several-day stay in hospital.

In July, the Queen of Pop posted on Instagram she was focusing on “getting stronger” and earlier this week Live Nation announced rescheduled dates for her North American shows.

Across her four-decade career, she has had hits with Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Material Girl, Like A Prayer and Vogue along with raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/Aids.