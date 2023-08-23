Jennifer Aniston: I’m so over cancel culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jennifer Aniston: I’m so over cancel culture

By Press Association
(Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston says she is “so over cancel culture” and that not everyone who makes mistakes should be put “in the Harvey Weinstein basket”.

The Hollywood star said she had no experiences of harassment from the disgraced movie mogul but that her memories of him were not fond.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal magazine (WSJ), Aniston discussed media cycles and her ventures into producing with fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston told the WSJ.

“I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means… Is there no redemption? I don’t know.

The Morning Show Photocall – London
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston and Witherspoon star in and produce The Morning Show, which follows the inner workings of the cut-throat world of American breakfast TV show production.

The series first arrived in 2019, following the growth of the online #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Aniston told the WSJ that she had not personally experienced any harassment from Weinstein, but added: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never.“You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, ok, suck it up.“I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Aniston said that producing The Morning Show was a milestone, describing it as a “very big-girl” thing, but that it was nice to share the responsibility with Witherspoon – “ somebody that you’ve known forever”.