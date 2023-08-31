50 Cent would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone, says lawyer

A lawyer representing 50 Cent has told US authorities he would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone” after he allegedly became frustrated during a tour performance in Los Angeles.

The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, has become embroiled in claims he hurled a microphone at the crowd during a performance at the Crypto.com Arena as part of his Final Lap tour on Wednesday.

Video footage of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media, which appears to show the musician throwing his microphone twice into the crowd, following reports that the sound was faulty.

In a statement from attorney Scott Leemon to the PA news agency, he said: “Let’s be very clear, as I told (the) LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Hours after the allegations were made, 50 Cent posted on Instagram about his upcoming performance at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California on Thursday evening.

He said: “Chula vista is up next, tonight we are gonna turn up for real positive vibes.”

The allegations come weeks after police in Las Vegas dropped their criminal battery investigation into an incident involving Cardi B, during which the US rapper threw a microphone at a fan.

Video footage shared on social media saw a member of the audience appear to throw water on the WAP singer before she responded by throwing the microphone into the crowd.