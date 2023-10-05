Kevin Spacey reveals he was rushed to hospital in Uzbekistan after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Spacey reveals he was rushed to hospital in Uzbekistan after health scare

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey (Lucy North/PA)
Kevin Spacey has revealed he was rushed to hospital after experiencing a health scare while in Uzbekistan.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, was in the country to attend the Tashkent International Film Festival when he felt his arm “go numb for about eight seconds”.

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the festival, Spacey recalled how he underwent a MRI scan but his tests readings came back “completely normal”.

“It made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us. I experienced something here today that was unexpected, but has made me appreciate what you are all doing here together,” he said in a video shared to the festival’s Instagram.

He explained that he had been visiting the Afrasiyab Museum when he began feeling unwell, saying: “I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with what had just happened and with their advice we went immediately to the medical centre.”

The American Beauty and House Of Cards star said he underwent a “variety of tests” including an MRI at the medical centre which gave him the all clear.

He added: “Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m of course grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

Spacey praised the medical team that helped him and said the experience had made him re-evaluate his life.

He said: “It made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation.”

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey at Southwark Crown Court, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In July, Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences on four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Following the ruling, the Hollywood star said: “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision.

“I am humbled by the outcome today.”