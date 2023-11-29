Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast

Shannen Doherty said she will be “opening up like never before” on her new live memoir podcast featuring “brutally honest conversations”.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress said she plans to discuss her ongoing stage four journey with breast cancer and her decades-long career in Hollywood, as well as past relationships having recently divorced for the third time.

The iHeartRadio podcast titled Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty is set to launch on December 7 with the hope it will “be clear about everything” in her life.

The 52-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and had gone into remission before announcing its return in 2020, said she will invite “doctors I admire” onto the podcast.

“We really explore all the different phases and stages of cancer, what it’s like to lose your hair (a) multitude of times, how to stay authentic to yourself while also staying really authentic to the cancer movement,” she told People magazine.

Announcing the new podcast on Instagram, Doherty said she will be “opening up like never before” alongside influential people in her life, including former co-stars, friends and family.

“I wanted to be clear about what it was like for me to work with Michael Landon on Little House (On The Prairie), what it was like to work with Wilford Brimley on Our House, to talk about the 90210 days,” she told People.

“What was it like to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine when you’re in your early 20s?”

Shannen Doherty at the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (Hyperstar/Alamy Stock/PA)

Doherty plans on discussing the lessons she has learned from relationships, following her divorce from third husband Kurt Iswarienko in April.

She said: “What are the relationships in my life that have really altered and changed me, from my very first serious boyfriend to my multitude of marriages and engagements, to divorces?

“Tell-all sort of sounds weird to me, because I always think of a tell-all is your only intention is basically to blame everybody else and to tell on them.

“I take full responsibility for my own actions, and I hold myself very accountable, and I do it on the podcast as well. I admit to the mistakes that I have made.”

The actress said she plans to record several podcast episodes a day.

“When I’m working and when I’m creative, there’s no room for depression at all, it fuels me,” she added.