Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband to pay her millions for unlawfully procured TV deals

By Press Association
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband to pay her millions for unlawfully procured TV deals (Anthony Behar/PA)
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband to pay her millions for unlawfully procured TV deals (Anthony Behar/PA)

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has been ordered to pay her back more than 2.6 million dollars for “unlawfully procured” TV deals he made while acting as her manager.

Brandon Blackstock wrongfully orchestrated four deals including Clarkson joining the US version of The Voice as a coach in 2017 and hosting the Billboard Music Awards, a Labour Commissioner has ruled.

The Californian law states that a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, “cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists”.

There is an exception to the rule if the manager acts in conjunction with and at the request of a licensed talent agent.

The Labour Commissioner has ruled that Blackstock did not work with or at the request of Clarkson’s agent – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – during the procurement of her role as a judge on The Voice.

“In procuring The Voice, Blackstock did what the act prohibits: he acted as an agent without being subject to the law’s corresponding requirements ensuring agents protect the health and safety of artists,” the ruling stated.

Blackstock also “engaged in clear procurement activity” in the deal for her to host the Billboard Music Awards from 2018 to 2020, as well as the deal with Norwegian Cruise Lines and home furniture company Wayfair to be an official sponsor of The Kelly Clarkson Show – and separate side deals with the singer.

The ruling added that Blackstock, through his management firm Starstruck Management Group, “lawfully procured” the deal for the 41-year-old to host The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2018.

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The ruling came a day after Kelly performed at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony (Sykes/Invision/AP)

In total, he has been ordered to pay Clarkson 2,641,374 dollars (£2.1 million) that was previously paid in commissions.

The majority of the sum is for the procurement of The Voice at 1,983,155.70 dollars (£1.5 million).

Blackstock, who served as her manager from 2017 to 2020, married Clarkson in 2013 before she filed for divorce in 2020.

They share two children, Remington Alexander and River Rose.

The ruling, which Clarkson originally filed in October 2020, came a day after her appearance in New York to perform at the annual tree lighting at the Rockefeller Center.

Representatives for Clarkson and Blackstock have been contacted for comment.