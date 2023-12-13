The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci ‘all good’ after lung cancer surgery

Actress Kate Micucci said she has had surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer despite having “never smoked a cigarette in my life”.

The Big Bang Theory star, 43, shared a video lying in a hospital bed on TikTok, joking that it was a “SickTok”.

“I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday, they caught it really early,” she said in a video posted over the weekend.

Kate Micucci played Lucy the love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) on The Big Bang Theory (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)

“It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so it was a surprise but also, I guess it happens.

“And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.

“But it’s been a little bit of a trip and (I’ll) probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it.”

Micucci, who played Lucy the love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) on The Big Bang Theory, also revealed how she was first diagnosed.

She said: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high.

“So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”