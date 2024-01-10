Cillian Murphy scores SAG nod for best actor after Golden Globes triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cillian Murphy scores SAG nod for best actor after Golden Globes triumph

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy has been nominated for best actor (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Irish star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for best male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, after his triumph at the Golden Globes.

Nominations for the 30th awards, which honours the best performances in film and TV, was presented by actors Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani live on Instagram, ahead of the ceremony on February 24 which will air live on Netflix.

Murphy received a nod for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer, alongside Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, alongside Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The awards are a key Academy Award bellwether and last year Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan made history as the first Asian actors to win top prizes.

The nominations on Wednesday also gave a nod to Flowers Of The Killer Moon’s Lily Gladstone for outstanding performance by a female in a leading role, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, after their success at the Golden Globes.

They will compete with Margot Robbie for her starring role in Barbie, Maestro’s Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening for Nyad.

This year’s ceremony comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history. Production of films and TV shows around the world shut down during the 118-day walkout.

Barbra Streisand, who has won two Academy Awards, four Emmys and eight Grammys, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony on February 24.