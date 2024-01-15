Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt choose lipstick red for Critics Choice Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt choose lipstick red for Critics Choice Awards

By Press Association
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lipstick shades were the big fashion story to emerge from the Critics Choice Awards, with many of the biggest celebs choosing red outfits for the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

There were also some bold menswear looks alongside the glitzy gowns, with Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal and Matt Bomer looking dapper.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed celebs at the Critics Choice Awards…

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Margot Robbie arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Barbie star Margot Robbie tapped into one of the biggest eveningwear trends of the moment with her rose-covered, off-the-shoulder gown by Balmain.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Emily Blunt (Jordan Strauss/AP)

British actor Emily Blunt also chose a rosette-embellished red dress, her shimmering one-shoulder Armani gown topped with floral detailing.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Dua Lipa (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Pop star Dua Lipa, who sang on the Barbie soundtrack and had a cameo in the film, matched her gown to her cherry red hair.

The singer’s strapless gown with beautiful ruched detailing was created by Prada.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
America Ferrera arrives at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Also a member of the Barbie cast, America Ferrera – recipient of the SeeHer award for gender representation on screen – chose a chocolate brown sequinned column dress by Alberta Ferretti for the occasion.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Rosamund Pike at the awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

British actor Rosamund Pike dazzled in a 70s-inspired aqua blue sequinned gown by Rodarte which featured a rosette detail on the waist.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Also representing the Barbie cinematic family, Billie Eilish displayed her usual kooky style.

The What Was I Made For? singer wore a black Thom Browne corseted midi dress over a white shirt, the hem of which trailed on to the red carpet.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Charles Melton on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

May December star Charles Melton got the red memo, the American actor donning a wine-coloured Valentino suit with a white shirt and skinny black tie.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Jeremy Allen White (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Man of the moment Jeremy Allen White was dressed in a black pinstripe suit from Saint Laurent. The Bear actor and Calvin Klein campaign star added a pop of colour with a red floral pin on his lapel.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascall arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Pedro Pascal arrives with his arm in a sling (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal proved that not even an arm injury could cramp his style. The Chilean-American actor donned a dove grey ensemble complete with matching sling.

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Matt Bomer (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Most recently seen starring alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro, American actor Matt Bomer went bold with an electric blue tuxedo and matching shoes.