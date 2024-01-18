Snoop Dogg’s daughter suffers ‘severe stroke’ at age 24

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus has suffered a “severe stroke” at age 24.

Broadus revealed she had experienced the health scare in an Instagram story post to her more than 650,000 followers on Thursday.

Alongside a photo of what appeared to be her lying in a hospital bed, Broadus wrote: “I had a severe stroke this am.

“I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus (Alamy/PA)

In a follow-up post, she could be seen wearing a pink fluffy hoodie and a blue face mask – but her facial features were blocked by text which read: “Like I’m only 24.

“What did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

US rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, shares Cori with his wife Shante.

The couple also share two sons, 29-year-old Corde and 26-year-old Cordell.

The Californian-born rapper shot to fame following the success of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.

Among his back catalogue are hits including Gin And Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot.

He has also featured in a string of films such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.

In 2018, the rapper released a cookbook, From Crook to Cook, which contains his favourite meals including OG (original gangster) chicken and waffles, mile-high omelette and dirty south gumbo.