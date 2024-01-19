Alec Baldwin indicted by grand jury over film set shooting of cinematographer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alec Baldwin indicted by grand jury over film set shooting of cinematographer

By Press Association
Alec Baldwin was set to star and direct the Western film Rust (Santa Fe County Sheriff)
Alec Baldwin was set to star and direct the Western film Rust (Santa Fe County Sheriff)

US actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted by a grand jury over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set in New Mexico two years ago.

The 65-year-old will face a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins, who died while filming Rust on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer of the movie, was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

Defence lawyers for Baldwin, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said the actor would fight the charge.

In a statement they said: “We look forward to our day in court.”

The indictment accuses Baldwin of negligent use of a firearm, while he also faces an alternate charge of involuntary manslaughter “without due caution or circumspection”.

An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin over Ms Hutchins’s death had been formally dismissed in April.

But New Mexico-based special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they were seeking to re-charge Baldwin in October after “additional facts” about the shooting had come to light.

A report based on new analysis of the gun used by Baldwin and markings it left on a spent cartridge concluded that the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed.

The indictment was signed by Ms Morrissey and dated to Friday.

A civil lawsuit was also brought against Baldwin by crew members of the Rust movie, and his subsequent motion to have it dismissed was denied by a US judge in August.

The lawsuit claimed Baldwin and the production company behind the film caused “intentional emotional distress” and “physical trauma” to crew members as a result of negligence and “recklessness”.

The trial of the movie’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case, is scheduled to begin on February 21.