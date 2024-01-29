Kanye West and Snoop Dogg celebrate Charlie Wilson at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kanye West and Snoop Dogg celebrate Charlie Wilson at Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
Kanye West at a ceremony honouring Charlie Wilson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Music stars Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Babyface and Tyler, The Creator were among those celebrating R&B singer Charlie Wilson as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame where he once slept as a homeless man.

The 13-time Grammy nominee was honoured with a star in the category of recording on his 71st birthday, as a huge crowd of fans gathered in Los Angeles with birthday balloons and banners.

Wilson was lead singer of the Gap Band for a decade, earning acclaim for hits including You Dropped A Bomb On Me and Early In The Morning.

After finding fame with the group, Wilson was left homeless and struggling with addiction on the streets of Hollywood, until he ended up in a rehabilitation centre where he met his wife – a counsellor at the facility.

During the Walk of Fame ceremony, Wilson celebrated 29 years of sobriety and praised his wife Mahin, who he described as his “rock, inspiration and guiding light”, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg for helping him get back on his feet.

“To my Snoop, my nephew, you and your family mean the world to me,” Wilson said.

“You’re a man of your word, and have been instrumental to my comeback in music. You always done everything you could do to elevate me… when some people would say no, you would make them say yes. What did you do to them, man?” he joked.

Wilson landed his solo first hit, Beautiful, in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams in 2003, which won him a Grammy nomination, and his first solo album, Charlie, Last Name Wilson, was released two years later.

World Premiere of “The Underdoggs”
Snoop Dogg (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Snoop Dogg said: “Charlie Wilson, this man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally, especially in terms of me and my wife.

“There were certain phases in my life where I felt like I should be by myself, I should do this alone, and Charlie was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know… to get back home, you’ve got the greatest woman in the world, you’ve got a family.

“He showed me, he taught me, not just by saying it but by showing me, so I appreciate you for showing me family values.”

Among the surprise guests was West, known as Ye, who was wearing all black including a full face mask and latex gloves.

During the ceremony, a pre-recorded video from Happy singer Williams was shown to the audience.

Wearing a white cowboy hat, Williams said: “This man has continued to move our souls… thank you for continuously inspiring us song after song… it’s incredible what you’re able to do, you’re still crushing it.”

Wilson, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008, has been an advocate for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, having lived cancer-free for 16 years through early detection and treatment.

He has performed in two Stand Up To Cancer telethons, and documented his experiences in 2015 autobiography I Am Charlie Wilson.