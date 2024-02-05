Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

By Press Association
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he boards a plane on Sunday, en route to Saudi Arabia (Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/AP)
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased following the latest airstrikes on the Palestinian territory, where the Israeli military is working to root out the leaders of Hamas following the attack on southern Israel almost four months ago.

New figures came as United Nations official has accused Israel’s navy of striking an aid convoy carrying food destined for hard-hit northern Gaza.

The food convoy was waiting to move into northern Gaza when it was hit by Israeli naval gunfire on Monday morning, Thomas White, the Gaza director of UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said in a post on the X, formerly Twitter, platform.

Mr White posted images showing a truck parked on the roadside with damage to its cargo. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which said it was looking into the report.

Juliette Touma, head of communications at the agency UNRWA, said no one was injured in the strike, which took place north of the area of Wadi al-Balah in central Gaza.

Israel Palestinians
Israeli security forces secure the site where an alleged Palestinian teenage attacker was shot outside the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The UN says it has struggled to send aid to war-torn northern Gaza, which Israel pummelled in the first weeks of the war, because of the ongoing fighting.

Monday’s incident came after the more than a dozen countries, including the US, announced they would suspend funding to UNRWA over Israeli allegations that 12 of its 13,000 Gaza employees participated in the October 7 attacks against Israel, which set off the war.

However, Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has said his government will give 3.5 million euros (£3 million) to the agency to help it maintain its activities in the short term.

On Sunday, strikes hit two houses and a mosque in central Gaza, killing 29 people and wounding at least 60 others.

Separate airstrikes in Rafah, the enclave’s southernmost city, killed two children, ages 12 and two, according to the registration office at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

Israel’s military said it raided the headquarters of Hamas’s brigade in the southern city of Khan Younis and found what it called training materials for the October 7 attack in southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The materials included “models simulating entrance gates of Israeli kibbutzim, military bases and IDF armoured vehicles”, the military said.

The offensive in Gaza that Israel launched in response to the attack had killed 27,365 people and wounded more than 66,000 in Gaza as of Sunday morning, the Hamas-ruled territory’s Health Ministry reported.

The Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, but says most of those killed were women and children.

In the occupied West Bank Israeli police say officers shot and killed a Palestinian boy who allegedly attempted to stab them.

Police said the paramilitary border police were carrying out a routine security check in an area east of Jerusalem when a 14-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers. The officers opened fire, shooting the teenager, and were uninjured, police said.

The White House has urged Israel to make a greater effort to avoid harming civilians and to allow more aid into besieged Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was returning to the region this week for his fifth visit of the conflict, beginning on Monday in Saudi Arabia and with planned stops in Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank.