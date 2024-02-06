UK and allies to target ‘hackers-for-hire’ with new agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and allies to target ‘hackers-for-hire’ with new agreement

By Press Association
The NCSC says the commercial cyber intrusion sector is doubling in size every ten years (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK and more than 35 other nations have signed a new international agreement to take action against “hackers-for-hire” and commercial markets for tools used to carry out targeted cyber attacks.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will lead a two-day conference alongside France that will see countries and businesses discuss how to tackle the commercial market for malicious tools and the threat they pose to international security.

Companies such as Apple, BAE Systems, Google and Microsoft will be at the conference.

According to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the commercial cyber intrusion sector is doubling in size every ten years.

It warns that bad actors are using malicious tools to force access to people’s devices, listen to calls, obtain photos and remotely operate device cameras and microphones.

The NCSC estimates that this is happening at scale and thousands of individuals are being targeted globally each year, warning that so-called hackers-for-hire are being used to carry out corporate espionage, and that tools are being accessed by hostile states who threaten UK national security.

“As the threat from malicious use of cyber tools grows, working with like-minded partners is essential to tackle an issue which does not respect borders,” Mr Dowden said.

“I am proud that the UK is building on its existing capabilities and taking action as a world leader on cyber threats and innovation.”

As part of the agreement under the Pall Mall Process, measures to discourage irresponsible behaviour and ways to improve accountability, transparency and oversight within the sector, will be considered.

NCSC director of operations, Paul Chichester, said: “The proliferation of commercially available cyber intrusion tools is an enduring issue, with demand for capability to conduct malicious cyber operations growing all the time.

“It’s powerful to see such a broad community come together to discuss how we can make the commercial intrusion sector work better for security and society.

“We need a thriving global cyber security sector to maintain the integrity of our digital society, and by working together to improve oversight and transparency in how this capability is being developed, sold and used, we can reduce the impact of the threat to us all.”